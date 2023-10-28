Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 41,952 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 41,952 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 37.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

