Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 1,150 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,223.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,063 shares of company stock worth $4,648,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.94. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $114.15.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.10.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

