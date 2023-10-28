Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 202 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

