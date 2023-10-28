Optimum Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 100 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,619,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,103,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.42.

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN opened at $192.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.74. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.76 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 260.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.05.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,389,531.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total value of $86,183.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,389,531.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,096 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,381 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.