Optimum Investment Advisors Has $31,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Okta were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 215.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Okta by 31.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 15.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 115.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $91.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,083 shares of company stock worth $1,757,327. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.