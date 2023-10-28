Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,142,000 after buying an additional 918,081 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 271,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after buying an additional 266,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:EFC opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $816.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 43.02 and a quick ratio of 43.02.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.99%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 409.10%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

