Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGDM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 217.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGDM opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

