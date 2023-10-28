Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at $9,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,115,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at $3,354,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,432,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leary Dan O purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $289,332.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vitesse Energy news, CFO James P. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leary Dan O acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $93,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,332.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $768,780 in the last quarter.

Vitesse Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE VTS opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.