Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 301 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 372.9% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

