Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 100 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,204,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Campion Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $399.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $492.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $444.23 and a 200 day moving average of $418.10.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.57 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

