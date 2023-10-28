Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 498 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

