Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 700 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 212.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRBK. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $38.36 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $456.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $38,785,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,767,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,067,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

