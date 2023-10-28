Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in October

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,182,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 1,411,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 369.7 days.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCHF opened at $1.60 on Friday. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
