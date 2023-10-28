Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.24

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 1033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Orbia Advance Stock Up 4.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.0552 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This is an increase from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.