Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,598 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,751 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $37,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $61.44 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ORA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $32,419.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,876.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $32,419.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,876.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $855,187.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,032 shares of company stock worth $4,762,366 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

