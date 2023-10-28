OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.13

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 13142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KIDS

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $99,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 49.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.