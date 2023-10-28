Otis Worldwide Co. (OTIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Otis Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $76.14 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.25. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 783.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 59,737 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

