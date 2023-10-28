Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.17 billion. Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.52-$3.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

