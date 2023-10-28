Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Update

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,800 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 338,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.75 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 14.06%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.88%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.83%.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

