Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 82,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Parke Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 66,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 58,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKBK stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Parke Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

