Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Pason Systems from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$13.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.71. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$10.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.98.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.00 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.3239024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 29.81%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

