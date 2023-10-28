Patrik Jeanmonod Sells 3,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $14,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,084 shares in the company, valued at $449,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrik Jeanmonod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $19,140.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $23,070.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. The company has a market cap of $590.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.25 and a beta of 0.60. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.52 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

CTKB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,127,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,189,000 after buying an additional 6,840,258 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,649,000 after buying an additional 2,130,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,687,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after buying an additional 1,413,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,407,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after buying an additional 1,348,163 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 192,832 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Stories

