Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,716 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $100,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after buying an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,990,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.61.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $240.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.18 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

