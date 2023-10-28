Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $25.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYCR

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Paycor HCM stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.55. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 188,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,531,000 after purchasing an additional 785,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.