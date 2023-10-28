PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95,565 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of PBF Energy worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

