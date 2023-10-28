Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.09-$0.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PEB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,694,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,155. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $237,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $232,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.