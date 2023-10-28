PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

PennyMac Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 88.2% annually over the last three years. PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $8.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 8.6 %

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,715. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.50. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $82.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFSI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,144,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,506,873.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,144,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,506,873.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $550,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,314,041.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,962 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

