PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Holdings Increased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,306 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.40% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,708,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 460,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 55.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,103,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,611,000 after buying an additional 395,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9,395.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 368,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 364,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE PMT opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.45. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.46%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Articles

