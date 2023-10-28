Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,188,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937,258 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Permian Resources worth $13,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $669,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 8,082 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $115,572.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,266,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,104,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,851,987 shares of company stock valued at $315,762,280. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ PR opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 4.42. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PR shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

