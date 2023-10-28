Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,600 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 393,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 125.2 days.

Phoenix Group Stock Up 5.0 %

PNXGF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNXGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.33) to GBX 630 ($7.72) in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 715 ($8.76) to GBX 718 ($8.80) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.43) to GBX 739 ($9.05) in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 430 ($5.27) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.