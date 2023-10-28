Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Position Cut by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DOC opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

