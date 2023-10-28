Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 391,222 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,222 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after buying an additional 133,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,920,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $572.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.29. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $17.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

