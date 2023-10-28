Piper Sandler Lowers Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target to $31.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CATY. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

