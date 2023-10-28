Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PNT. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.42.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNT

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Down 0.2 %

PNT opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 10.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 107.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 116,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 60,165 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 33.1% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,383,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after buying an additional 841,250 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth $382,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.