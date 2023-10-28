Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2675 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Plains GP has a payout ratio of 66.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Plains GP to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAGP

Insider Activity at Plains GP

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 9.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,103,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,841,000 after purchasing an additional 344,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,295,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

(Get Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.