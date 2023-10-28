Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.99-1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. Plexus has a 52-week low of $83.84 and a 52-week high of $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.21.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plexus will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,484.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,861,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,143,484.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,720 shares of company stock worth $1,038,780. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Plexus by 680.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Plexus by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

