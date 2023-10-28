Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Insider Activity at Plug Power

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

