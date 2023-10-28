Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Trading Up 6.2% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $64.20 and last traded at $63.72. 38,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 553,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.

The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.21 million. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Popular

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $225,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $225,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $87,018.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,365.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,850 shares of company stock valued at $905,507 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Popular by 7.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,183 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,093,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,264,000 after buying an additional 1,694,379 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Popular by 8.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.