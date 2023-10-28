Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Portland General Electric updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.65 EPS.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POR. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

