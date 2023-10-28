Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Update

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Barclays started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $50,154.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares in the company, valued at $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

NYSE:POR opened at $39.70 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

