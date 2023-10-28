Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.71.

Power Integrations stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.40. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.22. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,665,513.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $714,415.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,665,513.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,956 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,724 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $85,000.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

