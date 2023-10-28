PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Acquires C$95,979.00 in Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 3,900 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,979.00.
PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance
Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$24.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$19.55 and a 1-year high of C$26.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.27.
PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.
