PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Acquires C$95,979.00 in Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 3,900 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,979.00.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$24.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$19.55 and a 1-year high of C$26.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.73.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

