Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Premier has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Premier to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. 683,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,571. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

