Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Trading Down 5.5%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 18,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 31,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Presidio Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.66%. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

About Presidio Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQFT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

