Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Trading Down 5.5%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 18,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 31,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.66%. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.57%.
About Presidio Property Trust
Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.
