PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Sells $51,516.00 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $51,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,813,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Rothschild Robert De sold 5,271 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $577,069.08.

On Monday, October 16th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,902 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total value of $208,991.76.

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PNRG stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $74.36 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 32.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

