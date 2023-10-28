Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Primis Financial has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primis Financial to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

FRST traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,445. The company has a market capitalization of $204.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primis Financial

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $34.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.18 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 3.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $31,062.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,725.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primis Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,835,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 467,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 112,657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 119,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primis Financial by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 488,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 66,195 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

