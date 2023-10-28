Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on December 20th

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

