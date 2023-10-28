Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

