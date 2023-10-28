Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,842 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.2% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after acquiring an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after purchasing an additional 270,260 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,977,000 after purchasing an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.00. 3,400,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,799. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

