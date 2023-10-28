Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $729,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSEW traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 39,214 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

